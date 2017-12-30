Celebration of life planned Saturday for Brison Ricker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- A West Michigan family mourning the loss of their son and brother just one week after he lost his battle with cancer.

Brison Ricker passed away last Saturday in his fight against terminal brain cancer.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend his celebration of life later today.

His visitation will take place at Resurrection Life Church in Rockford from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. with his funeral to follow.

Brison will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Cedar Springs.

Many members of the community stepped up to help Brison throughout his battle with cancer.

"Greenville, Sparta, Comstock Park, it's every surrounding community, it's not just ours," said mother Kim Ricker.

There were several special events including fundraisers and can drives to help the family with the costs of treatment.

In a Facebook post, Kim said Brison passed away with his family beside him, holding his brother Preston's hand. The post continued with stating heaven gained another angel and that Kim knows Brison is in heaven playing soccer and riding dirt bikes.