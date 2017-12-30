Fun activities for the kids on holiday break
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you and your kids need a cure for cabin fever this winter break, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is the perfect place for you.
Saturday, you can do a sing along and see musical instruments with Molten Lava Schneider from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, they have their New Year’s Early Eve party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for you and your children.
RSVP is required.
The museum has many more events going on through the end of winter break on January 6th.
Here is a full list of events:
- Monday, Jan. 1 — Museum open noon-5:00.
- Tuesday, Jan. 2 — Make a family resolution garland 10:00-noon!
- Wednesday, Jan. 3 — Sing and dance along with The Porters at 11:00 and 1:00!
- Thursday, Jan. 4 — Come drum with Josh at 11:00 and 1:00!
- Thursday Night Family Night, $1.75 admission after 5:00 — Interactive dance party with Ali Brown!
- Friday, Jan. 5 — Be amazed by the magic of science with Stormy the Magician at 11:00 and 1:00!
- Saturday, Jan. 6 — Silly songs with Randy Kaplan at 12:00 and 1:30!
For a list of all GRCM’s events, you can visit their website.