Fun activities for the kids on holiday break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you and your kids need a cure for cabin fever this winter break, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is the perfect place for you.

Saturday, you can do a sing along and see musical instruments with Molten Lava Schneider from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, they have their New Year’s Early Eve party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for you and your children.

RSVP is required.

The museum has many more events going on through the end of winter break on January 6th.

Here is a full list of events:

Monday, Jan. 1 — Museum open noon-5:00.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 — Make a family resolution garland 10:00-noon!

Wednesday, Jan. 3 — Sing and dance along with The Porters at 11:00 and 1:00!

Thursday, Jan. 4 — Come drum with Josh at 11:00 and 1:00!

Thursday Night Family Night, $1.75 admission after 5:00 — Interactive dance party with Ali Brown!

Friday, Jan. 5 — Be amazed by the magic of science with Stormy the Magician at 11:00 and 1:00!

Saturday, Jan. 6 — Silly songs with Randy Kaplan at 12:00 and 1:30!

For a list of all GRCM’s events, you can visit their website.