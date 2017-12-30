× Honoring the life of WMU student who passed away

DETROIT, Mich. — A funeral is being held Saturday for a Western Michigan University student.

18-year-old Damond Carpenter was killed in a drive-by shooting last Friday while on his way home from college.

The school confirmed his passing on Wednesday night.

His funeral will be at St. Stephen’s Church in Detroit at 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Police don’t believe he was a target in the shooting, just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved.

If you’d like to help the family, they have a GoFundMe page.