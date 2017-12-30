Hope Wins 4th Straight Holland Sentinel Classic Trophy

Posted 11:50 PM, December 30, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope men's basketball team won their fourth straight Holland Sentinel Classic Trophy on Saturday with a 104-94 win over John Carroll.

