Jackknifed semi closes EB I- 96 in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers are being asked to avoid eastbound 96 near mile marker 78 due to a jackknifed semi that is blocking nearly all lanes.

Traffic is being re-rerouted off at exit 77.

It is not clear if the driver of the semi was injured in the crash.

