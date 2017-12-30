NFL Week 17 Viewing Guide: FOX 17 airs Lions vs. Packers at 1PM Sunday

Posted 9:32 AM, December 30, 2017, by

The Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. Sunday live on FOX 17. (Getty Images photo)

FOX 17 — This marks the final weekend of the NFL regular season.

To that end, the league has decreed that all games will be played Sunday afternoon, starting at either 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.

FOX 17 will air an NFL double-header on Sunday afternoon, starting out with the Detroit Lions hosting their longtime rivals, the Green Bay Packers, starting at 1 p.m. ET. The announcing team will be Dick Stockton and Mark “Stink” Schlereth.

It’s no surprise that only the Michigan and Wisconsin areas will be watching that contest nationwide.

Once the Lions game is completed, it will be followed on FOX 17 by the showdown pitting the Carolina Panthers at the Atlanta Falcons, with a playoff berth at stake. The announcers will be Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

The NFL has CBS showing the following two games in West Michigan — the New York Jets at New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET with announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, in a game that will be seen on CBS by almost the whole country, followed here by the Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens with announcers Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts.

