× Search for suspect accused of robbing Circle K

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a West Michigan business.

We’re told an unarmed suspect robbed the Circle K, 4811 West River Drive around 3:35 a.m. Saturday and fled the scene before deputies could arrive.

The suspect, who is still at large, is being described as a man about 5’5 wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer.