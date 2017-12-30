Suspects arrested after armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo say two suspects are now facing armed robbery and drug possession charges after robbing a man at gunpoint Friday night.
It happened in the area of West Patterson Street and Woodward Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was driving a friend and their friend somewhere when they allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint and took off.
A K9 was brought in and eventually tracked those suspects down.
Both were arrested after officers were able to locate the stolen property and the handgun used.
The suspects, identified as a 24-year-old Vicksburg man, and a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man, now face charges and are awaiting arraignment in the Kalamazoo County jail.