× Winter Storm Warning extended for lakeshore

WEST MICHIGAN — While most inland locations will primarily just be dealing with cold temperatures overnight, the lakeshore will still be on the look-out for heavy snow. A small, but rather powerful area of low pressure has developed on the east side of Lake Superior and is now sliding southward just off the eastern shoreline of Lake Michigan. This little system will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow to the area through Sunday morning. Here’s a look at Future Track HD just before sunrise tomorrow:

The snow is expected to penetrate further inland than this image suggests, but you can see the swirl in the pattern. This is representative of the low pressure system referenced above.

Some lake effect snow will develop behind this system, leading to more snow Sunday night into Monday. Another 6 to 10 inches of additional snow is possible from Saturday night through Monday evening in some areas:

Here’s another look at the counties under the Winter Storm Warning:

In addition, our lakeshore counties from Ottawa northward are under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon Sunday:

However, the advisory for Cass County goes through midnight on New Year’s Eve.

More snow is in the extended forecast for the middle of the week. Be sure to tune in to FOX 17 for updates.