Deputies searching for suspects in attempted break-in

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying three suspects who tried to break into a home.

Deputies say three white men in a white Dodge cross-over tried to get into a home Friday night through the back door on Farrel Road in Carlton Township.

They were unable to get in and immediately left.

The homeowners were home at the time and were able to get a glimpse at the suspects.

One of the men was said to be wearing a yellow safety vest with “Wolverine” on the back, a winter coat and hat.

All three suspects are described as being in their late teens or early twenties.

These suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are also reminding everyone to lock your doors and windows to your homes and vehicles and to always be on the look out for suspicious activity.