GR Christian Girls Hang on Against GR Catholic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Christian girls faced off against Grand Rapids Catholic Central Saturday night at Cornerstone University.

After a close first quarter, the Eagles held on to beat the Cougars 47-38 the final.

