Home invasion suspect arrested in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Police say a suspect was taken into custody following a home invasion early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 4 a.m. to the 2100 block of Luella Street.

According to the Kalamazoo Public Safety, the suspect ran to a near by residence. Police surrounded the home and after about 2 hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken to jail.

The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old man from Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994. or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.