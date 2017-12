× I-94 shut down from Lawrence to Paw Paw

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Interstate 94 has been shut down in central Van Buren County.

Van Buren County Central Dispatch told FOX 17 that I-94 was closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon from the Paw Paw exit west to the Lawrence exit to due to multiple weather-related accidents.

The shutdown occurred at about 1 p.m. Sunday.