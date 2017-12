ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich– A fire destroyed May’s Furniture and Antiques Sunday evening.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says the first alarm was received at 6:10 p.m. Nine departments ended up responding to the scene.

Officials say matters were complicated by the weather, which was approximately two degrees below zero at the time. Crews say water had to be shuttled to the scene by tankers.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

A cause remains under investigation.