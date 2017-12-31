Michigan police department uses comedy to help crack down on drunk driving
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich– It’s a police department known for its comedic approach to law enforcement and humorous social media posts.
On New Year’s Eve, the Bath Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page about its “play list” for any drunk drivers caught during the holiday. The department said it would play songs like the Macarena on a very slow drive to the county jail.
The Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times.
Bath Township is located about 20 minutes northeast of Lansing.