‘Multiple deputies’ shot in incident outside Denver

Posted 10:41 AM, December 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:02AM, December 31, 2017

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says "multiple deputies" have been shot during this incident in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (FOX NEWS Photo)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (FOX NEWS) — Police in a Colorado city just outside of Denver said “multiple deputies” are down after being shot while responding to a disturbance call early Sunday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that citizens in Highlands Ranch should shelter in place and avoid windows.

“We have multiple officers down,” Deputy Jason Blanchard told the Denver Post. “We are not giving numbers or status at this point, we are still working on getting the suspect in custody.”

Police say they are working in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd in Highlands Ranch, located south of Denver.

“Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, calling it an “active event.”

The officers were shot while responding to a disturbance call around 6 a.m. local time, a police spokeswoman told the Denver Post.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and a SWAT team are on scene, police added.

The sheriff’s office also told 11 News that the situation is “not looking good for us.”

3400Block

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment community in Highlands Ranch, Colo.  (Google Maps)

Local media later reported gunshots being heard amid a stream of firetrucks and emergency vehicles entering the area.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s