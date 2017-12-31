Snow showers and cold temperatures continue in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower teens and wind chills making temperatures feel in the single and negative digits. Snow showers will continue through the day and some heavy lake effect snow bands at times for communities mainly along and on west of US-131.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place until noon for the lake shore communities. Heavy snowfall can be expected where snow bands set up and intensify.

Sunday snow showers will continue through the afternoon and evening moving inland and staying mainly along and on west of US-131. Lake effect snow bands will stick around through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Monday.

West Michigan will continue to hold on to the arctic cold temperatures through and past the seven-day forecast. Snow chances remain in almost each day through the week with either full system snow or lake effect snow bands. Bundle up with these dangerously cold temperatures. Limits time outside and check on the elder and pets.