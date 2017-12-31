× Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing from store employee’s purse

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect that deputies in Kent County say stole several items from a local business.

The suspect is accused of stealing cell phones and electronics from store employee’s purses and even taking a bike from the store back in October.

The stolen items are valued at more than $1,000.

Investigators have not released exactly which store the crimes were committed in but we know they were in the city of Cedar Springs but are hoping this surveillance image will help people identify the suspect.

If you can identify him, you are being asked to call Silent Observer 616-774-2345.