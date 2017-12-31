× Wind Chill Advisory to start the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of the FOX 17 viewing area from 10 PM tonight through 7 AM tomorrow. Temperatures dropping to around 0° to -5° combined with a west to northwesterly wind that could occasionally reach 10 mph or higher will result in wind chills of -10° to -20°.

Those of you celebrating the New Year outside — even if it’s only for a brief period of time — should dress in layers and cover any exposed skin to avoid frostbite. With wind chill values this low, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.

In the meantime, the Winter Weather Advisory for our lakeshore counties has been extended until midnight tonight. And Berrien County is actually under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time frame:

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible over this advised area:

More cold weather is expected this week, and another Alberta Clipper will likely bring accumulating snow on Wednesday. Be sure to tune in to FOX 17 for more information!