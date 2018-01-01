Family escapes Portage mobile home fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two people were injured Monday in a mobile home fire in Portage.

The fire was reported at 11:36 a.m. at the home along Yarmouth Avenue. The Portage Department of Public Safety says a teenager alerted his family to a fire in the living room and they were able to escape through a bedroom window with the help of a neighbor.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the fire and were taken to the hospital, according to a release.

The fire was contained within about 35 minutes after emergency crews arrived at the scene. However, they remained at that home for about three hours performing suppression, ventilation and other efforts.

In total, investigators say the damage to the home is approximately $11,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.