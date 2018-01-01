Kalamazoo man arrested after firing gun on New Year’s Eve

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – One man was arrested on gun and drug charges after allegedly shooting a gun off the back porch of a home on New Year’s Eve.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that a Sergeant Derrick Turner heard the gunshots at about midnight in the area of Princeton and Paterson Street. When he went to investigate, he saw a man shooting from the back porch of a residence in the 1300 block of Princeton. More officers responded and surrounded the home.

After a search warrant was issued, officers entered the home and found two handguns, one of which they say was reported stolen from Van Buren County. The also say they found several bags of crystal meth and marijuana.

The 54-year-old man at the home was arrested and faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a drug house, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of marijuana. His name will be released after his arraignment.

Anyone with further information is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.