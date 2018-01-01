More customers allege poor service, demand refund from snow plow company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- A local snow plow service is under fire after allegedly taking money from customers and failing to deliver.

Kathy and Nathan Terpstra of Jenison say that they paid ProScape Lawn and Snow $310 to keep their driveway cleared for the season. Like others FOX 17 has talked to, they accuse the Hudsonville-based snow plow service of poor communication and failing to refund their money.

"I'm kind of glad we're not alone, because it may be a fight," Kathy Terpstra said.

The Terpstras paid for the service after receiving a flier and say service was poor from the start.

"Frankly, it never really got off the ground unfortunately," Nathan Terpstra said. "The first time we got some snow, they didn't come out."

FOX 17 previously profiled other customers who have had similar experiences with ProScape. Since then, many more have reached out to the Problem Solvers. They accuse the company of not showing up after heavy snowfall or doing lackluster work.

The Terpstras say they cancelled their service with ProScape on Dec. 12. Despite this, they say the owner, David Teachout, came out two days ago with his truck.

"Which we had already plowed our driveway, and he came and plowed a half an inch of snow," Nathan said.

The Terpstras say the company has only given excuses for their performance, like having to fire an employee for drug use. They also say they were told another employee had a death in the fmaily.

While they were initially understanding, the couple and other customers say they just want their money back.

"We signed up for a service. We paid for the service. The service hasn't been provided," Nathan said.

FOX 17 stopped by ProScape's business address in Hudsonville. There was no answer. We also called and left a voicemail, which was not returned.

"We want our money back. We've said to him, 'You won't hear another word from us if you just simply give us our refund,'" Nathan said. "We just want.. they told us we could request a refund, we have yet to see it."