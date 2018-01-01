Woman shot and killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – A woman is dead after a shooting early Monday morning in Wyoming.

Wyoming police say they were called to a home in the 2100 block of Lee Street SW at about 4:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting. There, they found a 25-year-old woman with a gun shot wound. After efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to track a suspect and was able to find him about a mile away in about fifteen minutes. The suspect is described as a 37-year-old man who lived with the victim. He has been taken into custody. Police say there is no reason to believe other suspects were involved.

Police say they are still investigating the relationship between the victim and the suspect and what may have led up to the shooting. Identities have not yet been released.