Covenant Christian Boys Notch Another Win

Posted 11:14 PM, January 2, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Covenant Christian boys basketball team was coming off a huge win against Forest Hills Northern when they traveled to Zeeland West on Tuesday and they carried that momentum into their game against the Dux as they went on to win 59-41.

