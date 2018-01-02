Ex-teacher pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

James Chelekis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former teacher at Kentwood Public Schools has pleaded guilty after facing sex crime charges involving a student.

James Chelekis on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the office of Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan. He also pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder.

In June, Chelekis was accused of stabbing his wife at their Wyoming home.

After being charged in that case, he faced new charges of criminal sexual conduct involving a teenage student.  Investigators previously said texts, chat messages and photos suggested a sexual relationship between Chelekis and the teen began June 1, 2016.

Chelekis was a teacher at Crestwood Middle School where the student was enrolled.

Chelekis is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23.

