Family of 8 loses home in Portage fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — A family in Kalamazoo County is counting their blessings after a fire on New Year’s Day destroyed their home. The eight people inside were all able to escape through a window.

“It’s kind of devastating,” said Michelle Sweet. “We don’t know where we’re going to go or what we’re going to do.”

Family of 8 escapes house 🔥 by climbing out of window. Mother and daughter tell @FOX17 what happened. GoFundMe page: https://t.co/zDbQJMgd2g pic.twitter.com/yOVyENUg3A — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) January 2, 2018

Sweet is trying to figure out the next step for her and her family. The fire destroyed their home at the Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Monday morning.

“I was in the bathroom and I started to small burning plastic and one of the kids said something about the house being on fire,” Sweet said.

Sweet says when she looked out to see what was happening, she saw smoke everywhere and her whole couch up in flames. She and seven others escaped out of the bedroom window while the fire destroyed everything.

“I wish I just had my comfy bed because I just got all these new blankets for Christmas,” said Mary Bradford, Sweet’s 17-year-old daughter.

News of the fire spread through the neighborhood. Friends down the road are taking them in for the time being, while other neighbors set up a GoFundMe page to help them get through this difficult time.