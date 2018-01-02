High-intensity exercises to help lose those holiday pounds

Posted 11:07 AM, January 2, 2018

Ready to get fit for 2018? There's a new fitness program coming to Grand Rapids that can help people reach their fitness goals called Burn Boot Camp.

Owners Andrea and Mike, along with head trainer Kylee, stopped by to talk about how their workout program works, and demonstrate a few exercises that will help burn off some of those holiday cookies.

Burn Boot Camp is located at 6272 28th Street in Grand Rapids, and is expected to open towards the end of January.

To try their program free for 30 days, or to learn more, visit burnbootcamp.com.

1 Comment

