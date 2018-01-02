Hundreds of runners brave the cold to support Kalamazoo Boys and Girls Clubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds of runners began their year with a quick jog through Spring Valley Park on Monday. Some showed up still donning New Years Eve hats as they ran through the snow, and 10-degree temperature, to support a good cause.

“It raises money for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo,” said Chris Lampen-Crowell who co-founded the John Daley Memorial One One Run. “That charity is so critical to helping, you know, kids at-risk really find a place in a community that they can learn and prosper.”

Organizers with the run said all the money raised will go to their recreational programs like their basketball league which starts later this month. Six hundred people participated in the run and their goal is to raise $30,000.

“You’ll just see families going around,” said Boys and Girls Club CEO Chris Harris-Wimsatt. “Some do more than the one lap. Some will do three laps. So they’ll do 6.6 miles and I’m like ‘OK go for it.’”

Some families walked with their dogs while others pulled their children in sleds. People arrived in the appropriate attire, which Lampen-Crowell said is key to a successful run. He co-owns Gazelle Sports and said it was great to see so many people show up for the 35th annual run despite the weather.

“Coming out here, starting your year off having a great time is great way to get started,” said Lampen-Crowell. “But what really is impacting is the saving and changing the lives of the young people that we serve in our community.”