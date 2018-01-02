Ice cancels annual New Year’s water ski event

Posted 9:59 AM, January 2, 2018, by

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — Ice on a lake in western Michigan prompted organizers of an annual New Year’s Day water ski show to cancel the event.

The Holland Sentinel reports the Grand City Show Skiers had planned to take to Pigeon Lake on Monday as part of a tradition that began in 1980, but the lake was frozen. The cancellation came as bone-chilling cold gripped much of the country.

Calli Scheele, marketing coordinator for the group, says “we’ve also had some great weather the last couple of years so I guess we were due.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s