Ice cancels annual New Year's water ski event

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — Ice on a lake in western Michigan prompted organizers of an annual New Year’s Day water ski show to cancel the event.

The Holland Sentinel reports the Grand City Show Skiers had planned to take to Pigeon Lake on Monday as part of a tradition that began in 1980, but the lake was frozen. The cancellation came as bone-chilling cold gripped much of the country.

Calli Scheele, marketing coordinator for the group, says “we’ve also had some great weather the last couple of years so I guess we were due.”