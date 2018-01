× Man, 33, struck, killed by train

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man, 33, was struck and killed by a train around 1:30 p.m. Monday at McCamly Street near Dickman Road in Battle Creek.

The engineer of the train told police that he saw the man step into the path of the train but was unable to stop.

The man’s body was later found near the Washington Avenue overpass.

Police believe the victim was homeless, and they are withholding his name until relatives are contacted.