ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Kent County.

The rollover crash was reported after 3 p.m. at Spaulding Avenue and Cascade Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department dispatch.

One person died in the crash. It’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. The intersection is currently closed.

This is a developing story