Three suffer minor injuries in crash

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people suffered minor injuries after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign on Featherstone Road near Shimmel Road in Sherman Township on Sunday.

According to police, the Chevy vehicle was traveling eastbound on Featherstone Road ran the stop sign and hit a Dodge pick up traveling southbound on Shimmel Road.

The three people inside the Dodge pick up were not injured and the three people in Chevy vehicle suffered minor injuries.

 

