Tips for healthy eating in the new year

Healthy eating and exercise are typically one of most people's new year's resolutions to get back on track and make those goals a reality. Grand Valley State University campus dining dietitian, Mary Cummings says we need to focus on three major tips. She says to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables, build your meals around nutrient rich foods and take time to plan meals and snacks along with eating every few hours. The key is making these tips a lifestyle and following guidelines from the USDA.