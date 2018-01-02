Zeeland West Girls Top Covenant Christian
-
Covenant Christian Boys Notch Another Win
-
Covenant Christian bounces back with win over Forest Hills Northern
-
Bakita and Book Week 9
-
Bakita and Book Week 8
-
Norman and Hastings lead Godwin Heights past Covenant Christian
-
-
Zeeland West 46, Holland Christian 14
-
Covenant Christian knocks off Allendale 52-39
-
Bakita and Book Week 7
-
3 Cougars score double figures as GR Catholic remains unbeaten
-
Season of Giving: Zeeland student plans to give toys to sick kids this holiday
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview