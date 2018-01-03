× 1 injured, driver sought after 4-vehicle crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Calhoun County are searching for a driver who they say drove away after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. along I-69 at the 45 mile marker. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that the crash happened after a pick-up truck that slid off the road was removed from the ditch by a second pick-up truck.

Officials say the second pick-up truck then backed into the oncoming lane of traffic and was hit by a third vehicle that was traveling south on I-69. That vehicle was then struck by a semi-truck.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 22-year-old Clarkston man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the man driving the second pick-up truck drove away after the crash. The vehicle is described as a silver Ford F-250 or F-350 diesel truck with a sticker that says “Stroke This” across the front.

The truck also has aftermarket wheels and black bolt on fender flares, authorities said in a release. It will have damage to its rear bumper, rear light assembly and at least one of its fender flares, officials said.

Witnesses believe the truck was from the mid-2000s, possibly a 2006, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.