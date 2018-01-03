Floor director Mike Davis tries new fitness class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- FOX 17 Floor Director Mike Davis tried out a new workout that a gym in New York created to help people keep their New Year's Resolutions, but the class is done completely in the nude.

Hanson Fitness launched the session last week and hold three different classes. One is for all genders, one is for men and another is for female.

The classes are designed for a full body fitness where those attending use their body weight as resistance.

The fitness center also said that working out in the nude keeps you cooler and releases endorphins, which increases body awareness.

Nude colored underwear is allowed to be worn during this session.