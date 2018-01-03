‘Kevin the Rooster’ passes away

PAW PAW, Mich– A local celebrity in Van Buren County has died.

Employees at Magoo’s Gas Station tell FOX 17 ‘Kevin the Rooster‘ was found dead on Wednesday. Michelle Brink says she went to check on the bird and noticed he wasn’t in his new house. That’s when they noticed small tracks leading towards the woods. It’s believed that a fox ended up killing Kevin.

“It’s very sad, we loved that rooster,” said Brink. “[It’s] crazy how one rooster’s story went so far.”

Kevin was first featured on FOX 17 in February 2017. Employees told us how Kevin loved to be petted and loved peanut butter cookies.

Kevin first arrived at Magoo’s in October 2016, and would eat the deer feed that had been left out. Eventually employees built him a home so he could stay at the gas station.

Brink tells us the idea of a memorial or statue has been brought up, but nothing official has been decided on just yet.