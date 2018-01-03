× Local non-profit to host annual FUNderwear Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest is hosting an annual fun run that is sure to bring a smile to people’s faces.

The FUNderwear Run is a 5k walk and run that challenges people to wear their underwear over their running attire.

“We’re excited to bring the FUNderwear Run to Grand Rapids’ West Side and have New Holland Brewing’s Knickerbocker as a partner in this annual fun run,” said Joanne Roehm, director of strategic initiatives and LaughFest. “Everyone is invited to join us as we celebrate laughter for the health of it during both the FUNderwear Run and the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge.”

The run will take place on March 11th and profits will support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Starting and ending at the New Holland Brewing Company’s Knickerbocker on Bridge Street, the run costs $25 per runner before February 25 and $30 after that date.

Registration includes a race t-shirt, a beer ticket and a participation medal.