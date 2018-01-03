Man arraigned in New Year’s Day murder in Wyoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - The man accused of killing his girlfriend on New Year's Day has been officially charged with murder.

LaDale Williams-Nelson was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Domestic Violence 3rd offense and three other charges. Police say that the gun used in the crime was reported stolen from Kentwood in 2016.

Williams-Nelson allegedly shot and killed Laticia Vela at a home in Wyoming early on New Year's Day.

The judge denied bond and Williams-Nelson remains in custody.

