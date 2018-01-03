Man found dead after house fire identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of the man found dead after a small fire in his home Tuesday.

Investigators say that Robert Ray Cunningham, 69, was found dead in the home in the 5200 block of Lucerne Avenue Tuesday in Comstock Township. They say preliminary results of an autopsy showed nothing of a suspicious nature surrounding Cunningham’s death. A complete autopsy will take six to eight weeks.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8725 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.