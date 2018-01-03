‘Piper the Airport Dog’ passes away after battle with cancer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich– One of Michigan’s favorite dogs passed away Wednesday evening.

Piper, who was a viral sensation, died following a year-long battle with prostate cancer. His handler, Brian Edwards posted on Instagram the Border Collie passed away in his arms.

Prior to his death on Wednesday, Edwards says Piper enjoyed a fun day playing soccer and spending time with loved ones. He also says the dog ‘chased one last snowy owl as he sailed into the night.’

Piper was adopted by Edwards in 2012 and started working at the Cherry Capital Airport in January 2015. His job was to chase birds off the runway.

However, Piper didn’t just spend time on the ground. In 2016, he completed his first skydive in Suffolk, Virginia.

Following his death on Wednesday, Piper and Brian were presented with a flag from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.