Planned downtown hotel gets name, operator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The new hotel for the new downtown development called Studio Park has its name and operator.

The new hotel will be the first Canopy by Hilton in the state of Michigan.

The hotel will be adjacent to the piazza in the Studio Park project just south of the Van Andel Arena. The project includes a 9-screen movie theater, the hotel, 30,000 feet of office space, a public piazza, and a 750 to 900 spot parking ramp. Apartments are also part of the project.

The hotel will have 164 rooms and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Lodgco Hospitality and Olsen Loeks Development announced the name Wednesday. Lodgco also operates the Hampton Inn & Suites downtown and the Holiday Inn Express in Walker.