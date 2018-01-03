× Samuels twins lead Hudsonville wrestling to strong start

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — The Hudsonville wrestling team has won its 1st 2 OK Red duals and are currently ranked 8th in the state in division 1 and a big reason are junior twins Jack and James Samuels.

Both were state qualifiers last season and finished 6th in their respective divisions and they have been making each other better since they started wrestling at age 5.

“When we were little we used to always have to get separated because we’d always be punching each other before the match is over” James Samuels said.

“We wrestle at least twice a week because it just helps us because we know each other’s style so well” Jack Samuels said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The twins want to help lead the team to a conference title and to qualify for state, they know it will take a lot of hard work.

"Just hard work and the determination" James said. "That we have been already doing and putting through in the room. We have been doing really well I'm pleased with how we've preformed."

"Just work hard in practice everyday just bust it" Jack said. "Leadership, the seniors have been doing a really good job pf that juniors have been helping with that."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Eagles host Rockford for an important OK Red dual Thursday at 1 p.m.. Hudsonville, Rockford and Grandville are off to 2-0 starts in the conference dual season.