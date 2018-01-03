More than likely, the coveted Fruitcake you got for Christmas is still in the same spot from day one. It's time to give it a new home, right in the trash. We did our best to send the fruit flying but it didn't go so well.
See how we celebrated Fruitcake Toss Day
-
Make holiday planning easier with these items
-
Dog with rare condition eats every meal in special high chair
-
Snow plow business owner apologizes after ‘no-show’ complaints
-
A snowy start on Saturday, mainly dry conditions ahead
-
Lake Effect snow showers around for the first half of Sunday
-
-
Baby born 4 months early spending first Christmas out of the hospital
-
Snowy and breezy Saturday with cold temperatures
-
‘We’re not all drug addicts’ — The plight of chronic pain patients during the opioid epidemic
-
Forecast calls for a mostly sunny and pleasant Saturday
-
Mostly sunny forecast for Sunday
-
-
Veteran and service dog denied entry to local Grand Rapids bar
-
A cold Sunday with more snowfall expected Monday
-
Arizona mother of two dies shortly after flu diagnosis