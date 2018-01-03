Wednesday evening event cancellations

See how we celebrated Fruitcake Toss Day

Posted 12:59 PM, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:58PM, January 3, 2018

More than likely, the coveted Fruitcake you got for Christmas is still in the same spot from day one. It's time to give it a new home, right in the trash. We did our best to send the fruit flying but it didn't go so well.

