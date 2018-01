× Winning Powerball numbers announced

The Powerball numbers for Wednesday’s drawing have been announced.

The winning digits are: 2-18-37-39-42 with a Powerball of 12.

The jackpot is an estimated $460 million, making it the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.

If a winner chooses to take a one-time cash prize, they would walk away with $291 million.

The odds of winning are 292.2 million.