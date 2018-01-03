Your thyroid could be reason for weight issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If losing weight all year-long is a struggle for you even though you eat healthy and exercise, it could be your thyroid, according to Nationally Recognized Menopause Specialist Dr. Diana Bitner.

Women are five to eight times more likely to have thyroid issues compared to about 3 percent of the male population. Like many health issues, knowing your family's history is very important.

Some signs and symptoms to watch out for are: tired, mentally sluggish, difficulty losing weight, cold all the time, dry skin and constipation.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her staff, please call 616.267.8520. Her office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. NW Suite A in Walker. Also, be sure to read up on important discussion on her blog