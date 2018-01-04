× 3 vehicle crash closes 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A stretch of 14 Mile Road is closed Thursday after a three-vehicle crash at Wabasis Avenue.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch says the head on crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m.

Three people were reportedly injured, according to the dispatch. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Aero Med was initially called to the crash scene, but was later called off.

14 Mile Road is closed in the area.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available