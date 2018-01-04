× Extra deer hunting season opens in parts of Montcalm and Ionia counties

LANSING, Mich. – Starting Thursday, hunters can head back into the woods in a small West Michigan area to help the DNR with chronic wasting disease surveillance.

The Department of Natural Resources is allowing firearm deer hunting January 4-7 and January 11-14 on public and private land in the following townships:

Montcalm County

Day

Ferris

Evergreen

Crystal

Bushnell

Bloomer

Ionia County

Otisco

Orleans

Ronald

North Plains

Keene

Easton

Ionia

Lyons

Hunters who get a deer are required to take the deer’s head to one of six checking locations. Those are:

The Flat River State Game Area Office – 6640 Long Lake Road in Belding

Parr’s Deer Processing – 2028 W. County Farm Road in Sheridan

Blanchard’s Thriftway Deer Processing – 903 S. Main Street in Crystal

Village Market – 10715 E. Carson City Road in Carson City

Slater’s Deer Processing – 1224 Prairie Creek Road in Ionia

Jones Farm Market – 7965 Potters Road in Saranac

Deer hunting licenses are still valid. Baiting is not permitted. For more details, click here.

We’ll have more from the hunting area tonight on FOX 17 News at 4:00 p.m.