Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The 10th-ranked Ferris State men's basketball team trailed visiting Wayne State by as many as 16 points in the 2nd half but rallied to win 86-80 Thursday night.

Zach Hankins led the Bulldogs with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

The win was the 100th for head coach Andy Bronkema.