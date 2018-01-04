Greenville Kmart on latest list to close

GREENVILLE, Mich. – Sears Holdings announced the closing of 103 more Sears and Kmart stores Thursday, including the Kmart in Greenville, Michigan.

The 64 Kmarts and 39 Sears will be closed in March and April. Employees were notified Thursday. Liquidation sales may begin as early as next week.

The only other store in this round of closings in Michigan is the Kmart in Richmond, Michigan.

Sears last closed a store at the Woodland Mall in 2017. The Kmart in Battle Creek is closing this month.

In January 2017, Kmart announced the closure of 150 stores, including a store in Muskegon. The Kmart on Plainfield Avenue NE also closed in 2017.